Gunmen Abduct Suspended Benue LG Boss, Audu

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have kidnapped the suspended Chairman of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, Amina Audu.

They also kidnapped her driver in the early hours of Monday.

Audu, according to an eyewitness, was passing through Naka/Makurdi Road when gunmen ambushed them at Tyolaha Ahume along Naka/Makurdi Road.

An anonymous local told Punch that the armed men shot at the moving car which forced the car to a halt, making the whisk them away.

“The incident happened this morning close to Tyolaha Ahume village along Naka/Makurdi Road when gunmen ambushed a moving car and shot at it until it stopped.

“Immediately, the gunmen swooped on a woman and the driver and ran into the bush,” the eyewitness said.

Spokesperson for the State police command, Catherine Anene, as well as, the Security Adviser to the State Governor, Joseph Har, didn’t have details as of press time.