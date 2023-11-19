How I Almost Missed Chance Of Meeting Davido While Working At Bank – Mayorkun Reveals

Mayorkun, a well-known Afrobeat singer, has talked about how he nearly removed the cover video that made him famous and how sharing it on social media connected him to Davido.

The former DMW signee disclosed that he had a job at a bank in 2016 on the most recent episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, hosted by actor Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, also known as Taymesan.

Mayorkun claims that because his phone’s memory was limited, he nearly delete a cover video he had made of himself frestyling a keyboard cover song.

While at work in a bank, he decided to back it up on his Twitter account by simply uploading it instead of simply deleting it off his phone.

As the video happened to go viral, Mayorkun was discovered by Davido, who signed him as a major artist to DMW Records right on the spot.

In his words, “One of my mum’s friends gave me an iPhone 6 with a small memory size and I had that video on it and wanted to delete it to free up some space. Something told me to put it on Twitter and it least, e go dey Twitter if e no dey your phone.

I posted it and noticed my phone buzzing inside the bank wey I dey vex. It was one weekend I went to ACCA classes. Davido liked and followed.”