“How My Parents’ Divorce Affected My Life Choice” – TolaniBaj Spills

DJ jockey and Big Brother Naija star, TolaniBaj, has revealed how her parents’ divorce altered every aspect of her life.

She asserted that she would not have become a celebrity if her parents remained married.

TolaniBaj believes that if her father and mother were still together, she would have pursued her studies to the highest degree and secured a post in the civil service.

Her father, she claimed, was not a lover of show business and would not have allowed her to participate in a reality TV show.

On the most recent episode of the podcast Bahd and Boujee, which she and actress Moet Abebe hosted, Tolanibaj said:

“If my parents were together, I don’t think I would be a celebrity. Because my dad was so anti-entertainment.

“I would just do master’s, Ph.D. My dad would even look for a job in the government for me. There’s nothing he would not do for me.”