I Quit Music Because I Fell Into Depression – Eva Alordiah Reveals

Nigerian female rap artiste, Eva Alordiah has revealed that she quit her music career because she fell into depression.

In a post on her verified X page (formerly known as Twitter), she said, “A few years ago I walked away from a seemingly “successful” music career. I was burnt out. Depression had taken an almost permanent seat beside me.

“My bank balance was just enough to buy my next meal. If there was a picture of the phrase “Starving Artist”, it would have been my damn face. One day, I said “Fuck it! I got myself here, I’m gonna get myself out.”

The artiste further stated that after her decision, she dedicated years to ‘relentless self-development’.

Alordiah stated, “I invested the next 3 years in relentless self-development: building my body, reading ferociously, taking care of my mind, investing in online courses, learning how to make money, building multiple online businesses.

“I look back I wouldn’t change a thing! Taking responsibility for my decisions helped me get my life back. Today, my life is so much better because I was bold enough to say- Na me mess up!”