‘I’ve Been Battling Smoking Addiction’ – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has opened up on personal challenges with stopping the habit of smoking.

The 73-year-old Area Fada made this known in an interview with Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, stating he does not drink alcohol.

The entertainer said he is cautious about his health and often visits the gym to stay fit, adding that his parents and grandparents lived long.

The maverick singer admitted that he takes a bit of alcoholic wine but maintained that he is not a regular drinker.

Acknowledging he often found himself struggling with the addiction, he added that the longest time he stayed away from smoking was about seven years.

“I was lucky enough to form the habit of always going to the gym and looking after my physical wellbeing. You know, people in the [entertainment] industry, a lot of things are speculated about them. But I don’t drink. I’ve never drank [alcohol] in my life. Except you add small wine to it sometimes when I feel like socialising [laughs].

“I’m trying to give up my nicotine [smoking] habit. Because it’s really not good for me. The longest I’ve abstained, I think was about seven years. I’ve been having battles with it back and forth. I quit sometimes, I come back.”