Reactions As Pastor Jimmy Odukoya Raises N9.2M To Help Church Members During Service

Jimmy Odukoya, the recently appointed senior pastor and former Nollywood actor, has raised millions of naira for members during a church service, and this act has got tongues wagging.

Recall that approximately two months ago, amid much controversy, Jimmy succeeded his late father, Taiwo Odukoya, the founder of the Fountain of Life Church.

In a video circulating on social media, the pastor was seen soliciting money for a student who needed N140K to cover his school’s tuition and ended up receiving N640K.

Another lady also stepped out on how she needed 7500 Canadian dollars [roughly N6.3M] and ended up raising the sum of N9.6M for the church member.

The act of kindness of pastor Jimmy Odukoya has since generated a wave of reactions online as many commended him.

Reactions as since trailed the video…

jeffryprettypretty opined: “If all the big big church in Nigeria were like this poverty for reduce for Nigeria, God bless him.”

simba4002023 said: “From his purse or from members. He should have call God to send them the money from heaven na. While ask congregation? Shey them de pay tithe give God so he suppose collect from there give them. Many of you don’t think.”

_peaceful_baddie said: “Pastor adeboye and oyedepo left the group chat.”

officialarole penned: “This is the gospel 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”

rhubina_ wrote: “Shebi you people were judging him because he has dread on,, now all of you are looking for location to go and beg!”

