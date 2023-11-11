Kogi Poll: APC Pulls 200 Votes Against PDP 2 Votes In ‘Forged Result’ – YIAGA Africa Raises Alarm (Video)

A civil society organisation, YIAGA Africa, raised alarm on Saturday morning, over the discovery of election results from a polling unit in Kogi State that was forged before the conclusion of the exercise.

The results were said to have emanated from Polling Unit 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/Mangogo in Kogi State.

In the post, YIAGA called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the results emanating from Polling Unit 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/Mangogo in Kogi State.

The post reads: “Dear @inecnigeria, we received a report of pre-filled results sheet discovered in PU 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/magongo in Kogi state before commencement of voting. Kindly investigate and address this issue promptly to safeguard the integrity of the process.”

Dear @inecnigeria we received report of pre-filled results sheet discovered in PU 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/magongo in Kogi state before commencement of voting. Kindly investigate and address this issue promptly to safeguard the integrity of the process.

In the alleged results, a copy of which was attached to the post, the All Progressive Congress, polled 200 votes; Action Alliance, AA scored 1, while Africa Democracy Congress, ADC, People Democratic Party, PDP and Social Democratic Party, SDP got 2 votes each.

Meanwhile, another social media user, identified as @emmaikumeh, also shared a video, showing INEC officials caught with election result, fully recorded with scores of political parties, with APC leading.

He said : “Pre-recorded Election Result Sheets Declaring APC Candidate, Ododo Winner Flood Kogi.”