Military Airstrikes Neutralise Dozens Of Terrorists In Kaduna

The military airstrikes from Operation Whirl Punch troops have killed dozens of terrorists hibernating at Tsauni Doka at Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Information Nigeria reports that the troops, drawn from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) laid ambush on the terrorists after surveillance revealed that there was a presence of their kingpin known as Boderi and his foot soldiers at Tsauni Doka.

Edward Gabkwet, NAF’s spokesman, who disclosed this on Sunday, explained that different strikes were also rained on terrorists gallivanting around a location about 500 metres east of Boderi’s hideout, believed to be the hiding place of Boderi’s brother, Nasiru.

The Air Commodore said, “The strikes became necessary following credible intelligence revealed the presence of terrorist kingpin known as Boderi and his foot soldiers at Tsauni Doka.

“Subsequently, air strikes were carried out on the location in the early hours of 16 November 2023, with devastating consequences on the terrorists. Similar strikes with positive outcomes were also carried out at a location about 500 metres east of Boderi’s hideout, believed to be the hiding place of Boderi’s brother, Nasiru.

“Both strikes were termed very successful as several terrorists were neutralized and their motorcycles destroyed. Boderi and his brother Nasiru, alongside their cohorts, have been blamed for several attacks and abductions along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road as well as in several communities in Niger and Kaduna States.”