“I Deserve Grammy For My Song” – Whitemoney Declares

As he pursues a Grammy, former Big Brother Naija housemate Whitemoney is concentrated on becoming the next big thing in Afro-highlife.

Whitemoney revealed his goal to win a Grammy in an exclusive interview with Legit News, saying he believes his most recent song, “Oyoyo,” merits the honour.

In addition to his musical endeavours, Whitemoney aspires to be an actor. Right now, he is producing a couple films that will hit theatres before the year ends.

“I have my hands in many pies. As much as I am pushing my music career, I am also testing the waters in acting. I believe I have the ability, talent, and charisma to be a top Nollywood superstar. I have a couple of movies in the works. Before the end of the year, they would hit the cinemas.”