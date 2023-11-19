“Nobody Should Dare Move My Son’s Body, DNA Is Necessary” – Mohbad’s Father Cries Out

Mr. Joseph Aloba, the father of the late afrobeat singer, Mohbad, has frowned at the choice to retrieve his son’s body from the police custody for a respectable funeral.

Recall that a number of celebrities, including Bella Shmurda and Tonto Dikeh, initiated the motion to remove the deceased singer’s body from the mortuary so that it could be buried in a befitting manner.

The notion was prompted two months after the exhumation of Mohbad by the police for investigation purposes.

In a recent video, Mohbad’s father denounced such actions and maintained that he should have the authority to approve them rather than having them done behind his back.

He went on to stress the importance of obtaining bodily samples from his deceased son for a DNA test in order to establish Liam Light’s paternity.

In his words, “I’ve been hearing maybe some people want to go and carry Mohbad’s body. When this boy was alive, he was my son, now that he’s gone, he still retains my name. Nobody should go and carry Mohbad’s body from there. If there’s anything you want to do, I should be the one to authorize it. Let’s get justice for Mohbad; after burial wetin remain? Let justice prevail first; the DNA is necessary.”