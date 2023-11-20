Nigerians Bash Mohbad’s Father For Wearing Late Son’s Clothes

Nigerians have taken to social media to drag late Mohbad’s father as he was seen dressed like his son.

The father of Mohbad was recently attacked after he made a new video warning Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo not to lay claims on his son’s corpse.

Nigerians have dug out an old photo of Mohbad where he wore the same outfit in one of his United Kingdom shows in Birmingham on August 12, 2023.

The recent revelation that Mohbad’s father has begun dressing like his son and using his possessions has sparked a lot of reactions.

Read some reactions below…

@Fumilayo: “Ee remain make e weave him hair😂”.

@Tummie: Omoh wey ur son’s lifeless body is still at the morgue 💔😭….no respect for MOH”.

@Pweddymumboy: “Father eat the fruit of the child 😂”.

@Vzone2020: “But that’s what he always wanted so badly nah. Rubbish’.

@Moreende: “For almost 4 decades wey I don use for this life as a Yoruba . I never hear when papa Dey pray to je ogun omo oo

Mohbad may your Soul continue to rest i peace cause hmmmmmmm🤐”.

@Mommyhamzat: “Mo ti give up😢 now I knw the reason mohbad dad said naira fi ajulo won mohbad 😢 nah wah o”.

Watch the photo below…