Off-Cycle Poll: “Anybody Testing Our Capacity Will Know The Powers We Have” – Police

Barely few hours to the off-cycle election, which is set to hold in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa State, the Nigerian Police Force has issued warning to individuals who may create unrest to sabotage the integrity of the Saturday polls to have a rethink or face the full wrath of the law.

It was gathered that the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ahmed Habu Sani who is in charge of maintaining security for the Kogi governorship election, led this out in Lokoja while briefing newsmen on the readiness of the security personnel.

According to Habu, the police force has deployed enough officers to cover each of the 3508 polling units and 239 wards in the 21 local government areas of the state.

READ MORE: INEC Has No Candidate In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Polls – Yakubu

He added that the Nigeria Police Force and other security outfits are well prepared in terms of manpower and logistics to ensure that the off-circle election in Kogi state is peaceful and successful.

He said: “Any person that will want to test our capacity, ability in the smooth conduct of the election will know the various powers that we have.

“I am calling on the good people of Kogi State to be law abiding and be supportive of security agencies to discharge their mandate for the peaceful, free fair and acceptable elections in this state.”