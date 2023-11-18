‘Omo Four Boutique No Reach This’ — Netizens In Awe After Spotting Chris Brown’s Closet

After seeing a video of American singer Chris Brown’s wardrobe trends, many Nigerians were left perplexed

One of his fans posted a video on Tiktok that showed off the massive facility that houses the musician’s wardrobe.

He has an extensive collection of clothes, shoes, and jackets that fills two rooms.

The state of Chris Brown’s closet has shocked a lot of Nigerians, who have expressed their opinions in the comment section.

See some reactions below:

@Eph_OO said: “See as closet big pass my landlord compound. Oga landlord come outside.”

@stephen_enenche advised: “Truth be say if u no be musician or entertainer u no need this kind cloth at all”

@DripXHalcy said: “Bigger than every Boutique in Nigeria 😭 God give me money oh”

@tbshwal asked: “This one is living inside boutique or boutique is living with him?”

@izunikky reacted: “poor man go say everything is vanity”

@Ahlexmoralex said: “Bro owns a boutique with scope.. I’m sure he has not worn some shoes and clothes in years. So why then have them ?”

@Blueforever5990 wrote: “Omo four boutique no reach this”