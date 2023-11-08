“Osimhen Is Not Happy” – Super Eagles Coach Pasiero

The Super Eagles of Nigeria manager, Jose Pasiero, has revealed that Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, is currently not happy.

Pasiero urged the 24-year-old to keep up his good work as he continues to battle the hamstring injury he sustained while representing Nigeria in October.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Napoli forward hasn’t been able to play for his club since he scored against Fiorentina on October 8 due to the injury he sustained during Nigeria’s 2-2 draw with Saudi Arabia in October.

After spending tough week in Nigeria, he is set to make his way back to the Italian champions today.

He will play against Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League at 9 p.m. later tonight.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles coach believes Osimhen has what it takes to continue his good form after a successful season with the Serie A winners, last season, despite the recent issues that have surrounded him at the club.

Pasiero said: “Ballon d’Or? To have come eighth in the world and first in Africa in this voting is extraordinary.

“He is not happy, because obviously he had an injury, which is not good news for us, for Napoli, and the Italian championship.

“They have not been simple weeks, the rumours about the signed contract, the transfer market issues, and the issue of the TikTok video, especially for an important player like him.

"They have not been simple weeks, the rumours about the signed contract, the transfer market issues, and the issue of the TikTok video, especially for an important player like him.

"Now, however, I know that he has a great desire to return to the pitch as soon as possible. For his abilities, for what he has demonstrated, he has and will always have the best clubs in the world who will want him."