Police, DSS Neutralise 3-Man POS Robbery Gang In Enugu

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Command and the Department of State Service, on Sunday, neutralised three armed robbery suspects that allegedly specialised in robbing Point of Sale operators in Enugu State.

It was gathered that the robbers, all male, lost their lives at Second Avenue, Independence Layout, in the state, after an alleged gunfight with the security men.

In a statement released yesterday by the state police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said that the clash led to the recovery of two locally-made revolver pistols with six live rounds of .9mm calibre ammunition and the gang’s operational tricycle with number plate MGL 100 WL and fleet number ENS/20560, and objects suspected to be charms.

Ndukwe said: “Other exhibits recovered are cash sum of N500,000, rolls of PoS transaction printing papers, mobile phones, wallets, bags, and other exhibits, the hoodlums stole from PoS operators and their customers at different locations.”

“At about 1 p.m., the hoodlums attacked POS operators at different locations in Enugu metropolis, dispossessing them of the recovered exhibits.

“The hoodlums opened fire on security operatives who mounted surveillance on them upon sighting the latter.

“The security operatives responded with superior firepower, neutralising the three of them and recovering the exhibits in the process.

“Investigation is ongoing to possibly fish out other members of the criminal gang.”