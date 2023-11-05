‘We Need Your Anger To Change The Hopelessness Of Current Political Class’ — Ezekwesili To Youths

Former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, says the responsibility to change the political culture in Africa, achieve meaningful development for the continent, lies with the youths.

Ezekwesili who made the recommendation at the matriculation ceremony of the 2023/2024 session of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) in Abuja said that the school was established to correct the abnormality in politics and find a solution to the quality of economic performance.

While stating that there is a dominant political culture and low-cost leadership across Africa, she averred that a new pipeline that would contest against such a monopoly is needed.

“We have low-cost leadership in our politics today, and you cannot produce anything from low-cost leadership.

“To correct these, we need to design a new pipeline that would contest against this monopoly political class that has a dominant culture.

READ ALSO: “Many Ministers Might Lose Their Jobs By January With Tinubu’s Performance Yardstick” – Atiku’s Aide

“You can cry as loud, the next National Assembly, if filled with the same existing pipeline of political players, lawmakers will still buy new sets of Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV).

“The next set of Executives, even at the state and local government levels will carry on with the same, nothing will change.

“You are a response to this hopelessness, you are the ones that will change it; we need a critical mass of people thinking with a mindset of service to the country and to the people at all levels.

“It is not about you, it cannot be about you, you represent an answer to the most significant answer to our problem as a continent.

“We are in a place of competent anger that pushes you to design solutions; you have to be purposeful and intentional,” she said.