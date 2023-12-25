Abia Police Nab Tenant Who Abducted Neighbour’s Children, Rescue Kids

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Abia State have arrested the tenant that absconded with four children of her co-tenants.

According to a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, all the missing children have also been rescued.

The statement issued on behalf of Kenechukwu Onwumelie, the State Commissioner of Police, stated that the abductor of the children was arrested in Asaba.

“On December 16, 2023, one Mrs. Ifeanyi Ibe (female) of Ubakala Street, Ossai Road, Umuahia, reported the abduction of her children and her neighbours’ by an unidentified tenant.

“In response to the complaint, the Abia State Police Command commenced investigation into the incident.

“Leveraging robust technical intelligence support from the DSS in Abia State, on December 22 2023, police detectives from Abia State Police Command, successfully apprehended one Ifeoma Abonyi, a 35-year-old female in Asaba, Delta State.

“Ifeoma Abonyi has been identified as the hitherto unknown tenant responsible for the abduction of the four children.

“We are happy to inform the public that all the four missing children stolen on December 16, 2023 have now been rescued.

“Two of the children were rescued on December 22, 2023, while another two were rescued today, December 24, 2023.

“A total of eight suspects (five females and three males) are currently helping the police with the investigation into the crime.

“Three other persons suspected to be complicit in the crime are still at large. We are intensifying efforts to ensure their arrest soonest.

“Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing to determine the real status of six other children that were found in the custody of the arrested suspects.

“This might entail the conduct of DNA tests, as some of the suspects are claiming that the children are their biological offspring. We shall keep the public informed of the outcome of the investigation as soon as possible,” the statement read.