Lagos Govt Shuts Quilox Nightclub Over Environmental, Safety Infractions

The Lagos State Government, on Sunday, announced that it has shut down Quilox Restaurant Bar Night Club, owned by popular politician, identified as Shina Peller.

It was gathered that the fresh shutdown of the restaurant was confirmed in a post via the X platform today, from the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency.

According to LASEPA, the nightclub was shut down for violating environmental and safety regulations.

The agency added that the action was taken in conjunction with the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC).

The LASEPA post reads: “Lagos State Government Seals Quilox, strongly warns Sol Beach, The Good Beach and Landmark Beach over Environmental and Safety infractions.

“A joint enforcement operation between the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) sealed Quilox nightclub over environmental and safety infractions.

“Recall an earlier press release, where both agencies have warned social centres to ensure that their operations do not affect the safety and wellbeing of other citizens and vowed to sanction any of such erring.

“The agencies also warned the operators of Sol beach, the good beaches, landmark beach and other social centres across the State to ensure that adequate considerations are made towards the safety and wellbeing of their neighbours and citizens of the State during the Yuletide.”