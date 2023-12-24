Riversw Crisis: “People Should Stop Getting Involved In Political Fight Without Knowing ” – Wike Warns

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has issued warning to residents of Rivers State over involvement in what he described as political conflict without knowing the cause.

It was gathered that the former governor, led this out on Sunday, while addressing a congregation during a thanksgiving ceremony for the immediate past Commissioner for Works in the State, George Kelly Alabo, at the Kings’ Assembly in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on his rift with his successor and Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Wike said, as politicians, there are rules that must be followed and obeyed.

The minister noted that while he was the leader of the state, he followed those rules, stating that’s why he was able to succeed.

He said: “Don’t get involved in any fight between two politicians without knowing the real cause of the quarrel.

“In any facet of life, there are rules and they must be obeyed. As a pastor, there are rules you must follow, so also as politicians, we must follow rules. While I was governor I followed those rules, and that’s why I was able to succeed.”

“When we wanted to go for it we were not shouting asawana, now they’re carrying flags and shouting asawana up and down.

“Are you people aware that Mr. President actually called us privately and told us what to do, he didn’t do it and now Mr President then said okay, the larger house should come and they’re saying he does not have the constitutional right to do that.”