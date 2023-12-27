Burna Boy Clinches ‘Best International Artist’ Award At 2023 Planet Rap Awards (Video)

Burna Boy, Nigerian singer-songwriter, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, has reportedly won the 2023 Planet Rap Awards’ best international artist.

This was revealed in a post shared on Instagram by @Big7Record, along with a video featuring the Nigerian singer.

The recognition that Burna Boy has received stems from his partnerships with worldwide performers as well as the impact that his songs have had on a global scale.

In celebration of his win, fans took to the comment page to celebrate with him.

READ MORE: Why Things Have Been Difficult For Me After Leaving Big Brother House – Adekunle Spills

See some reactions below:

@kashniga20: “What I love to hear.”

@EmekeKenne73168: “Twice as tall.”

@MansaOkonma: “Dude just has too many hits, he can literally tour for the rest of his life off his catalog.”

WATCH VIDEO: