Court Sentences Dismissed Soldier To Die By Hanging Over Alleged Murder Of Islamic Cleric In Yobe

A Yobe State High Court, sitting in Potiskum, on Tuesday, sentenced a dismissed soldier, Lance Corporal John Gabriel, to death by hanging for killing an Islamic cleric, late Sheikh Goni Aisami.

The court also sentenced Gabriel’s accomplice, Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon, to 10 years imprisonment.

Justice Usman Zanna Mohammed, convicted Gabriel with Service Number: N/A13/69/6522, attached to 241 Recce Battalion, Nguru, and Gideon after he had found them guilty of murder and conspiracy, respectively.

In his judgement, Justice Mohammed said that after careful examination of the evidence presented before the court and since the accused failed to produce crucial witnesses to support their allegations, they were convicted in accordance with the law.

When asked if there was anything he objected to, Gabriel confessed that he murdered the renowned Islamic cleric.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Yobe State Government prosecuted the duo through its Ministry of Justice.