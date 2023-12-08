Court Will Sack APC, PDP Governors – Prophet Olujobi Declares

The spiritual head of the Wisdom Church of Christ International in Lagos, Prophet Bisi Olujobi, has released a series of prophecies for the coming year.

In the prophecies, Prophet Olujobi disclosed that Kogi State governor-elect Usman Ododo would be kicked out of office.

He said: “We have done our best and we leave the rest for God. Ododo has been declared, but it seems that it’s not yet over as some rivals have approached the Tribunal already.”

He also announced that the court would dismiss the All Progressive Congress’s candidate and that his appeal would not favour him.

The prophecy which he shared with several media platforms on Thursday, indicated further that Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma would face stiff opposition at all levels of court processes until he will be removed from office.

He also said that the Governor of Zamfara State will be sacked, adding that the governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, who has been sacked by both the Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court, has no cause to retain his seat after the Supreme Court judgement.

He mentioned that the position of the Governor of Plateau State is unstable, said: “I see him operating on a cloudy heaven.”