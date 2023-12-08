Police Arrest IPOB Fighters, Recover Weapons, Biafran Currency, Others

Operatives of Imo State Police Command have arrested no fewer than 15 suspected fighters of the Indigenous People of Biafra in a forest located in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

The command noted that its men also recovered one AK 47 riffle loaded with 21 rounds of live ammunition, charms, one cut-to-size double-barrel shotgun, four locally-made shotguns, three rounds of live ammunition, weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa, suspected hard drug substance, one militia camouflage T-shirt, one Improvised Explosive Device, one guinea foul with fetish items on it, one POS machine used in extorting money from potential victims, and various denominations of Biafran currency.

According to PUNCH, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aboki Danjuma, assured the people of the state and those in the diaspora wishing to return home for Yuletide of their safety and security during and after the festive season.

Danjuma said: “The gallant operatives, led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, tactically maneuvered into the hideouts of the suspected terrorists in the Obiangwu and Logara forests in the Ngor-Okpala LGA of Imo State, gave the hoodlums a surprise attack, and forced them to surrender.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of a comprehensive investigation.”