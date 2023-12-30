Cross Opens Up On Injuries Sustained After Falling Off Stage

Popular reality star, Cross Okonkwo has assured his fans of his well-being while stating the injuries sustained from falling off a stage during a music performance.

Recall that the BBNaija star caused a sensation when he fell from a platform during a recent Davido concert, raising questions about his well-being.

Addressing the state of his health, Cross affirmed that he is doing fine aside from shoulder and other pains in his body.

READ MORE: Netizens React As BamBam Undergoes Body Enhancement Surgery

Cross added that he didn’t realise the video had gone viral until he was contacted by his aunty who wasn’t social media savvy.

“I’m good, just a bit of shoulder and leg pain. My aunty called my screaming; that’s when I knew everyone had seen it. Above all, I’m good overall,”he stated.

Watch the video below …