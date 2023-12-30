Oluwadolarz apologizes to wife for disrespecting her, begs for forgiveness

Well-known skit creator, Oluwadolarz begged for his wife’s forgiveness and publicly apologised for disrespecting her.

The comedian shared a picture of them together on Instagram and apologised in public, writing a heartfelt message to her.

Although he didn’t reveal exactly what he had done, he said, in his apology that he had disrespected her so many times and he wants to beg her forgiveness.

He apologized profusely for the unknown offense and begged her to forgive him.

Oluwdolarz said:

“I have disrespected you so many times my love , I have taken your love for granted …from the bottom of my heart I want to say I’m sorry ,I hope you can find a place in your heart to forgive me

My number 1 and only

I love you wifey & @ife_luv12″

See his post below;