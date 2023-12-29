Netizens Fume As Jay Boogie Flaunts His New Body

Famous socialite, Jay Boogie, has flaunted his new body following cosmetic surgery, and this has caused enraged Nigerians to regretfully bite their fingers.

Recall that a few months prior, the transgender had gone online to express his pain following an unsuccessful Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure.

He had called on Nigerians to help him when the hospital bills became too much.

Weeks following his recuperation, Jay Boogie has come online to flaunt his new body and how well he is faring.

Read some reactions:

official.ose007 said: “She don suffocate him Gbola”

seun_dreams stated: “Una contributed money don go into yanshi!!”

lawal_barakah1 wrote: “Nah those people wey contribute money I blame”

thefoodnetworknig2 said: “Y’all see all your money? Inside senior man botoks! Be proud of your investment guys”

jtwsolutionsltd wrote: “Rada rada”

mikkyx__ wrote: All of you that contributed money for him… lmaooo”

adeedoyin said: “Cosmetic surgery don see women finish”

hotsauce_1050 wrote: “After EVERYTHING he’s been through these past few weeks, he’s back out here and up to his old shenanigans??? I’m glad he survived, but I’m sure somebody somewhere is punching the air as the watch how they’re hard earned money was spent.”

SEE VIDEO: