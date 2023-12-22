DJ Chicken Acquires New Benz Days After Car Accident

Controversial disc jockey, DJ Chicken has gotten himself a new Mercedes Benz as a Christmas gift after crashing his old car in a ghastly accident.

Some weeks ago, DJ Chicken was involved in an accident that totalled his former Mercedes Benz the same year he acquired it.

With the unveiling of the car’s replacement, a new 2016 Mercedes GLE, the DJ jockey thanked God in a recent Instagram post.

Sharing the video, Chicken emphasized how the new addition to his garage was an intentional move to suffocate his haters who never wished for his bounce back after the crash.

“White Gle God is greate i choked my enemy 🙏 Oyeku meji mr Niger 😭😭😡😡 anoda new Benz gle,” he wrote.

Watch the video below …