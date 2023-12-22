Yuletide: ‘Don’t Lose Hope’ – Gov Sanwo-Olu Tells Lagos Residents

He urged Christians and all residents to continue to trust in God and have faith in the good intentions of the government.

Sanwo-Olu said: ”There is no doubt in the fact that, as individuals and as a nation, the times are challenging. We must, however, neither despair nor lose hope.

“Let us continue to trust in God and have faith in the good intentions of the people we have put in positions of authority.

”The task is challenging, but with our ceaseless prayers, I believe very strongly that the pains we are experiencing today will pale into insignificance when the fruits of our sacrifice begin to manifest in abundance.

”I pray that the good Lord will preserve our lives in good health to witness, feel, and enjoy the new glory of our state and our nation.

”As a government, we will continue to roll out welfare programmes aimed at cushioning the pains and difficulties being experienced in critical aspects of living,” he said.