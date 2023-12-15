Female Pilot Celebrates As She Gets To Fly Davido After Her Unanswered Request To Be His Personal Pilot In 2021

A female pilot, who requested to be Davido’s personal pilot in 2021, is beaming with pride as she is honored to pilot the renowned musician.

The woman, known on X as @fummzzy, posted a video of herself shaking Davido following their plane ride.

The female pilot Funmi, made a public request to become Davido’s personal pilot in 2021.

Davido did not acknowledge the offer and many Netizens dragged her for the audacity, telling her she was not suitable to fly the superstar.

However as luck will have it, the pilot was fortunate to fly Davido and his crew this year, although not as a personal pilot.

She took to her Twitter account to write,

“It’s so funny how the beginning of my career I got dragged badly on Twitter because I tweeted at Davido that I wanted to fly him on his jet🥹.

Well, yesterday I got to fly him tho not on his jet

Moral lesson: Life with it’s twist and turns sometimes eventually aligns✨”

SEE POST:

Her tweet begging Davido for a chance in 2021