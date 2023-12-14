FG Sacks All Directors Of Civil Aviation Agencies

The Federal Government has terminated the appointment of all directors of civil aviation agencies in the country following the sacking of the chief executive officers of the same organisations.

In a statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi, the directors were asked to hand over to the most senior persons in their departments/directorates.

The statement read: “Following the change in the leadership of the Aviation and Aerospace Development Agencies’ CEOs and MDs aimed to reposition the Aviation industry and ensure safety and efficient air travel experience by Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President, I am directed to inform all DIRECTORS of the following agencies that they have been relieved of their appointments forthwith and should hand over to the most senior officer in their various directorates with immediate effect.

“The Directors of the affected agencies are as follows:

Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)

Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMET)

Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA)

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB)

“I am also to inform all the agencies’ Board Secretaries and Legal Advisers that they are not affected by this directive.