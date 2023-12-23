“How To Catch Any Man You Desire And Enjoy Your Relationship” – Jude Ighalo’s Ex-Wife Schools Nigerian Women

Sonia, the ex-wife of Jude Ighalo, has taken to social media to offer love advice, including how to capture any person in a romantic partnership.

The mother of three shared her insights on the crucial elements of a good relationship via her Instagram Stories.

Sonia spoke on the need of respect in relationships and emphasised on how important it is.

She claimed that respect is valued by males and that it is essential to fostering a closer relationship between couples.

Sonia also emphasized the value of speaking kindly to one another in a partnership. She underlined the importance of using nice language, saying that refraining from using hurtful language may go a long way toward making a woman more appealing to a guy.

Sonia also mentioned the importance of being courteous while approaching a guy, saying that it counts how a woman approaches him. In order to build a relationship, she advised acting with grace and respect.

Sonia also discussed submissiveness, saying that a woman is more likely to draw and retain any male in a relationship if she can be helpful and humble.

She composed;

“Nothing catches a man like Respect, Soft words, Nice Approach and Submissiveness.

Apply this and enjoy your relationship.”