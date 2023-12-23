Yuletide: “I’ll Be Fair To All” – President Tinubu Assures Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, reiterated his commitment to the unity of the country, as well as ensuring the welfare and prosperity of all citizens, irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds.

Speaking at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque in Surulere, Lagos State, the President said that the economic reforms initiated by his government are aimed at establishing a robust and secure foundation for Nigerians today and for generations unborn.

In the statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu joined the Muslim Ummah to observe Jumaat prayers marking the centennial anniversary of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS), commended the Society for its service to humanity, contributions to the propagation of the tenets of Islam, and efforts in uplifting the downtrodden.

He urged members of the Society to remain committed to their objectives of advancing the education of citizens, as well as promoting the moral and social development of the Muslim Ummah.

READ MORE: Yuletide Season: Tinubu Approves 50% Reduction In Transport Fares Nationwide

Tinubu said: ”I thank the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society for its support during the elections. I do not take it for granted; rather, the support serves as a stimulus for us in government to remain focused,” he said.

”We are committed to enthroning a better society for our citizens irrespective of ethnic, religious, or geographical differences. The various policies already in place are expected to bring great succour to our people. We know their pains, and we are addressing them holistically.

”It is instructive that Ansar-Ud-Deen has attained 100 years through a systemic strategy that maintains its mission and vision. This is a testimony to what focused planning can achieve in a society,” the President concluded.