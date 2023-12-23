Man City Make History, Defeat Fluminense To Win Club World Cup

Julian Alvarez scored double as Manchester City won the Fifa Club World Cup for the first time by beating Brazilians Fluminense 4-0 in Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

The winners of English Premier League, took part in the tournament after winning last season’s UEFA Champions League.

Pep Guardiola, made the unusual selection by starting Alvarez who struck after 40 seconds, chesting in from close range after Nathan Ake’s long-range strike hit the post.

They added a second in the 27th minute when Nino turned Phil Foden’s cross into the back of his own net.

READ MORE: Manchester City Win EPL Title For Third Successive Season After Arsenal Loss To N’Forest

England’s Foden then got on the scoresheet in the second half when he darted through the middle to produced in Alvarez’s cross, before the Argentine forward got his second in the 88th minute with a clinical strike into the far corner.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that City also emulated Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea in lifting the Club World Cup, but became the first English side to win five trophies in a calendar year.

The Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season was followed by the Uefa Super Cup in August.

“It was an incredible year,” said Guardiola. “Today we closed the chapter. We won everything we could. Now time to try again.”