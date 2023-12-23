Rivers Crisis: Group Drags Tinubu, Fubara, INEC, Others To Court Over ‘Illegal’ Peace Agreement

Some Rivers State elders have dragged President Bola Tinubu to the Federal High Court in Abuja, for allegedly compelling Governor Siminilaya Fubara, to enter what they described as unconstitutional agreement.

They insisted that the agreement, which was signed on December 18, was not only illegal but amounted to an usurpation, nullification, and undermining of the extant/binding relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the plaintiffs led by a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Bonny State Constituency, Victor Jumbo, are Senator Bennett Birabi, Senator Andrew Uchendu, Rear Admiral O. P. Fingesi, Ann Kio Briggs, and Emmanuel Deinma.

They are praying that the court determine whether President Tinubu, Governor Fubara, and the Rivers State Assembly have the rights, and are entitled to enter into any agreement that has the effect of nullifying or undermining the constitution and provisions of Section 109(I)(g) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Listed as defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1718/2023 are President Bola Tinubu; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Governor Fubara, the Rivers Assembly, Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly, and the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Recall that the rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, has split the state house of assembly into two, with 27 of the lawmakers, decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, President Tinubu had on Monday met with Fubara and Wike at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

It was gathered that after the meeting, the President directed that the warring parties withdraw all matters instituted in the courts by Fubara, his team and the leadership of Martin Amaewhule in the Rivers State House of Assembly be recognised, and not that of Edison Ehie.