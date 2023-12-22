Rivers Crisis: Angry Protesters Storm Port Harcourt Over Tinubu’s Intervention (Pictures)

Aggrieved residents, suspected to be loyalists to Governor Sim Fubara have stormed the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt, protesting against President Bola Tinubu‘s intervention in the political crisis rocking the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the protesters include students, youths, civil society organisations, labor unions, and members of the Hausa community.

It was gathered that they occupied the Government House, along Azikiwe Road, Port Harcourt, as early as 7 am.

Recall that Governor Fubara met with President Tinubu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and other Rivers Stakeholders in Aso Villa.

The meeting, which was fixed to end the political crisis in the state, saw Wike, Fubara, and some others sign an agreement to end the feud.

After the meeting, one of the resolutions reached was that all impeachment proceedings initiated against Governor Fubara by the State House of Assembly should be dropped immediately.

Also, all matters instituted by Governor Fubara and his team at the court shall be withdrawn immediately, and the governor shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the State Assembly.

Another resolution reached at the meeting was that the leadership of the Rivers Assembly, led by Martin Amaewhule shall be recognised alongside 27 members who resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).