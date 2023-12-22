One Injured As Lagos Govt Vows To Shut Waterpark

The Lagos State Government has vowed to shut down any fun-seeking facility found violating the existing rules and regulations of the state safety commission.

The state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, told PUNCH on Thursday, following an incident that involved one Masidat Kassim, at the newly-opened Giwa Gardens Waterpark, over the weekend.

The victim, while narrating her ordeal at the park, via Instagram page, explained how she sustained injuries in the facility and urged the public to exercise caution in visiting the facility.

She said: “This morning, I went to Giwa Gardens with my family to have fun, and it did not end well.

“The pools are too shallow for the long slides, my daughter hit her head when she went on it and came back to tell me I shouldn’t go, i thought she was exaggerating.

“I went on the slide and hit my forehead head on the tiles in the pool; I have been to at least five water parks in different countries; there is always a rubber laid in all the pools, my head hit the tiles directly, and my lips cut into two.”

“The first accident I had was at the river; I tumbled in the tube, and the back of my head hit the tiles. The staff did not even see it as a big deal!!

“It took them almost 15 mins before I saw one who took me casually to the nurse. The first aid service is wack!!! No good plaster available!”

Omotosho, in his reaction said: “Once an offence is committed in your facility, it becomes a criminal matter and the police will take over.

“There are rules and regulations the safety commission has spelt out for them and if they don’t observe them, they will be shut down. Safety is the responsibility of all of us.

“We have over a thousand swimming pools in Lagos and the safety commission does not have staff who will be there for 24 hours.

“Anyone who sees anything like that woman should escalate it, then, the safety commission will move in.”