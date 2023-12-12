“I Get Money, I Fit Buy 3 Or 4 Benz; I No Broke Like Portable” – DJ Chicken Brags Following Car Crash (Video)

Well-known influencer, DJ Chicken has confirmed that he was involved in an automobile accident with his Mercedes GL350 and that he is going to buy a brand-new Mercedes Benz as soon as possible.

As previously reported by Information Nigeria, the disc jockey was riding in the car when it was involved in an accident.

Fortunately, DJ Chicken escaped the collision unharmed, though his car took a significant amount of the impact.

Following the crash, DJ Chicken informed netizens that he has enough money to purchase a new one today, if he so wishes.

He noted that he can purchase more than three if he also chooses.

DJ Chicken took a swipe at Portable by saying that he’s not like Zazoo whose car took months to repair after he suffered an accident.

READ MORE: Reactions As Nkechi Blessing Announces N200 Million Giveaway For Her Followers

See reactions below…

michael._u commented: “Abeg no too dey drive this Christmas period oo. We all know wetin dey happen to chickens.”

kelvin_kertz said: “Nobody dey compete with you. Easy ooo.”

evelyn___xx stated: “Annoying guy and his mouth works faster than his brain. Always jam talking”

itzprettyoprah penned: “I don’t blame him oo, na the people wey Dey gift and for TikTok I blame, always enabling his misbehaviOr”

soloblinkz said: “Thank God for your life oga, nobody cares if you buy another one or not.”

SEE VIDEO…