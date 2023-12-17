“I Taught My Ex How To Turn His Fingers Into A Magic Wand” – Eva Alordiah

Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah, has disclosed how she taught her former partner how to please her and how appreciative his future wife would be of the advice he received from her.

The rap star who has been on a hiatus from music, said that she taught him how to use his finger as though it were a magic wand to please her.

She noted that her ex was immensely grateful once he understood it, adding that his future wife would no doubt be grateful for what her man learned from her.

Her words read, “I taught my Ex how to turn his fingers into a magic wand and unleash the Niagara falls from my womb.

“I still remember his bright smile that stretched from ear to ear when he finally figured it out.

“‘Baby! Thank you so much for teaching me this,’ he kept moaning his appreciation as he nibbled my ears.

“Success was proven in the way my cries for more crescendoed beyond the walls and how drenched the sheets had become under our bodies.

“Amongst many things, I taught him how to fetch wet water and unbridled pleasure with his fingers.

“He will never forget it.

“To his future wife, you’re welcome!”

