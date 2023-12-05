Kwara Community, Hoodlums Clash Over Arrest Of Kingpin

Some groups of people, suspected to be hoodlums and residents of Babanla community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State clashed on Monday over the arrest of a kingpin.
INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the incident, which happened over the weekend, created tension among the affected residents.
It was gathered that the kingpin, whose name could not be ascertained was arrested for the offence of what a police described as “fomenting trouble”.
READ MORE: 25 Killed, 15 Injured As Tanker, Truck Collide In Kwara
According to a community member, identified as Barrister Muftau Yusuf, told Daily Trust yesterday that the issue was within Hausa people.
He said: “They have constituted themselves into a group and demand payment of around a thousand naira or thereabouts from their kinsmen when they are taking their farm produce to the market for sale.