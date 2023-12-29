“Our Democracy Must Eliminate Poverty, Provide Quality Education” – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that democracy must be progressive and inclusive with a primary focus on tackling poverty through the provision of job opportunities for youths and quality education for all Nigerian children.

In a statement he signed on Thursday, released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed that the move would take strong collaboration among the federal, state and local governments.

Tinubu said: ”Democracy has faced challenges in the past, but I believe in a promising future for our country. We will deliver it.

“I am committed to supporting a strong and ideologically-determined democracy that is progressive, inclusive, and focused on eliminating poverty while providing quality education for our children.

”Collaboration with various government arms is crucial, and I commend the leadership of our party for working hard to promote these essential ideals.”

“I stand solidly with you in the advancement of the progressive ideological stance of our party and we will pursue it with vigour.”