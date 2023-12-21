PDP NWC Should Resign Since It’s Comatose To Point Of Allowing Tinubu Enhance APC’s Fortunes With Rivers Crisis — Lamido

Former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State, has asked members of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) to resign if they do not have the ability to protect Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Lamido, a member of the Party’s Board of trustees in a post via Facebook, berated the leadership of the Party for being docile in the face of intra-party wrangling in Rivers.

While urging them to immediately rise up to the occasion, the former Foreign Affairs Minister, told Fubara not to honour the eight-point peace resolution brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

According to him, the Party leadership should be embarrassed by the way and manner they allowed the President meddle in their Party matter.

READ ALSO: Rivers Resolution: ‘I’d Continue To Pay The Price For Peace To Reign’ — Fubara Insists

He also questioned whether the PDP has a National Working Committee, “Or better still, do we have a party called PDP?”

As he wondered why there is total absence of the PDP leadership in the Rivers saga playing out, he queried, “Is the docility of the leadership of the PDP so comatose to the extent that President Tinubu of APC, our sworn rival and opponent is now the grand patriarch of PDP?

“It is inconceivable that a political party will simply sit back and allow its fortunes taken over by a rapacious scavenger, the APC. What President Tinubu did in the so-called peace meeting is not brokering peace in Rivers State, but using his office to enhance the fortunes of his political party.

“If the National Executive of the PDP does not have the nerve to stand up and protect its own, it should honorably step down to allow for the election of competent hands.”