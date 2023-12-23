Super Eagles Forward, Victor Osimhen Signs New Napoli Contract

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has signed a new contract for his Italian club Napoli on Saturday.

Confirming the report via his X account today, football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, he said: “Victor Osimhen signs new deal at Napoli confirmed. Documents also in place.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Fabrizio had earlier reported that: “The agreement between Napoli and Victor Osimhen on new deal is 100% done and confirmed.

“It will be sealed before Christmas, it’s imminent.”

🔵🇳🇬 Napoli director Meluso and Victor Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda didn’t want to comment about the details of the release clause included into new deal. “We are all very happy with the new contract, let’s enjoy this and details will remain on paper”, player’s agent said. pic.twitter.com/HyYEN1r9Af — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2023

The 24-year-old scored 26 Serie A goals in 32 appearances in 2022-23 as he helped Napoli win their first league title in 33 years.

Osimhen, who managed 31 goals in all competitions last season, was crowned the Italian footballers’ association player of the year earlier this month.

Napoli confirmed the extension to the forward’s contract on social media with a post that read “together until 2026” and a picture of Osimhen and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.