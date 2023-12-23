The Economic Hardship Is Affecting Me, But I Haven’t Lost Hope In Tinubu — Foluke Daramola

Foluke Daramola, popular Nigerian actress, says though the bad economy is affecting her, she does not regret campaigning for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the run up to the 2023 general elections.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, she said, “It is not like if any other person had been there, it would have been better, because the economy was already terrible before Tinubu came to power. Even though it (economy) is affecting my pocket deeply, the truth is that for gold to come out well, it has to be refined in fire.

“We (supporters) have not lost hope in President Bola Tinubu, but we are hoping that things will get better, and I am sure they are working towards it. If the refineries in the country are working, we can be sure that fuel prices will reduce. Change can be excruciatingly painful, but we are hoping for a better tomorrow.”

The actress added that due to the condition of things, there was a limit to the things she could do to celebrate the Yuletide.

“It has affected me, because I now have more mouths to feed. There are people I usually send money to, no matter how little, but these days, even the one sent to them is not enough. Christmas is about giving, and being able to support one another and make them feel loved. It has affected me, because I have more responsibilities to fulfill, and also show love to people around me. That has ‘tested’ my pocket,” she added.