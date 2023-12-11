“Why Is No One Cancelling Davido For Vibing With Peter Obi” – Daniel Regha Queries Nigerians

Daniel Regha, a controversial Twitter user, who is well-known for expressing strong opinions, recently sparked debate about how the Nigerian public responded to a widely shared video featuring Davido and Peter Obi.

Following Davido’s presence at a recent event and was spotted interacting with Peter Obi, Regha expressed his confusion at the lack of cancel culture reaction.

Regha pointed out the contrasting reactions that might have occurred if the video had featured Tinubu, Atiku, or any other politician accused of similar misconduct that Peter Obi was accused of.

He questioned the celebratory nature of the event, especially considering Peter Obi’s unresolved allegations and the singer’s absence during the campaign and general elections.

Regha criticized the tendency of Nigerians to quickly move on and forget significant issues, suggesting that the same critical approach used against celebrities interacting with political figures should be applied in this case.

”Davido is seen vibing with Peter Obi & there’s no cancel culture, but if he was conversing with Tinubu, Atiku or any politician accused of something, the reactions will be different. So what’s the celebration for? Obi is yet to clear the allegations against him, while Davido was absent during the campaign season & general elections.

The way we Nigerians quickly forget is awfu!.”