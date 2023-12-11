Wizkid Announces ₦100m Naira For Kids’ Christmas

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, has announced intentions to give 100 million naira to children for Christmas celebration.

The singer declared on his Instagram page, his intention for the giveaway.

While specific details about the distribution haven’t been provided yet, he hinted that it starts tonight in Surulere.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded the comments section of the post, celebrating and praising the singer for this generous gesture.

See some reactions below:

@kent_patrick09: “If you see me for Surulere this night dressed up as a kid, mind your business o.”

@BayoLovesyou: “Buh according to you his fans e no like show off?wetin con happen.”

@olanrewajuadig7: “100 million this money too long seh.”

@Tobilobaol43223: “Wizkid just realized nothing Dey this life, To give out millions no hard for him again.”

@choircoord: “We’re your kid Bigwiz… Na why we Dy call you popsy.”

