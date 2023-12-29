WizKid Reportedly Acquires Brand New Ferrari SF90

Superstar Afrobeats singer, WizKid has reportedly spent more than a billion naira on a brand-new Ferrari SF90.

Renowned car dealer @Datboi_autos revealed the information on Instagram and tagged the musician.

It was gathered that the singer had spent N1.4 billion to get the exotic sports car.

Wizkid’s fan, @Sakpo0007 who also shared the news on his page wrote;

“Wizkid just bought the Ferrari SF90 Stradale with Asseto Ferrano Package worth N1.4 Billion Naira 🥶😭🔥🔥”

Read some reactions below:

Davisonricc wrote: “The money too long 🤭😍”

Anonymous0172627 wrote: “Congratulations to the big bird @wizkidayo”

Gdegreat065 asked: “Why the lavish spending ?”

Apocalypto101 said: “Trust me davido and burna go follow thread to Dey buy there own in billion!!!! Nah wizkid first start em the pace setter”

See the post below…

