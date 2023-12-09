Wizkid Reportedly Gives Right-Hand Man, Femi, ₦30 Million Naira To Celebrate Birthday

Nigerian musician and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, is said to have given his assistant, Femi, who is believed to be his right-hand man, ₦30 million naira as a birthday present.

In a series of posts made on social media, the singer was seen entering an unnamed club in the company of the aforementioned aide, Femi, alongside other important personalities.

A video was circulated on microblogging platform X, showing wads of cash and Wizkid’s name, “Wiz,” clearly visible on the champagne board.

Soon after, several other videos emerged showing the celebrant, Femi, with a wad of cash in his hand.

The singer’s gesture to his right-hand man, Femi, sparked conversation on social media due to the considerable amount spent in one night by a notable personality amidst a harsh economy.

READ MORE: “I’ve Been Dragged The Past Two Years, I No Dey Fear Dragging” – Yul Edochie To ‘Online In-Laws’

See some reactions below:

@HillsSturner: “50m in a week. Hmm Omo,if na one person now him supposed to go interview go dey shout.”

@zeeplus194: “Person say “money no be problem again” You think he was joking, people Wey just dey make music money last year self are doing big things. Omoh wiz needs to spend more before he drops his next project, we go stream am like rich people.”

@olamideoficiall: “Big wiz don tire to dey form maturity?. Why him come d mingle all of a sudden.”

@Cryptomachala: “In same country wey money no de. Person dash out 50 meters in one week. @wizkidayo wetin I go do wey you go dash me 100k.”

Watch video…

https://x.com/wizkidayomedia/status/1733379110125081046?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg