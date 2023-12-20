Zamfara Man Killed For Stopping His Daughter From Marrying A Bandit

A yet to be identified man has been killed by bandits in Kwalfada village in the Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara State for refusing his daughter to marry a bandit.

Mallam Rabo, a resident oft the area, who confirmed the incident to PUNCH, revealed that one of the bandits had proposed marriage to a young girl from the village, but her father rejected the proposal.

In an unexpected turn of events, the father decided to give his daughter’s hand in marriage to another man from the village, rather than the bandit.

Rabo said: “After the marriage was contracted, the bandits invaded the community and killed the father of the girl.

“They also asked the husband of the girl to divorce her so that their colleague could marry her.

“They threatened to kill the husband if he did not comply with the directive.

“The husband immediately divorced the wife, and she was remarried to the bandit who took her to the forest,”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Bandits have been terrorizing the peace of Zamfara state, creating chaos and disturbing communities members over alleged illegal levies, imposed on them.