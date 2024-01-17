17-Year-Old Boy Nabbed For Defrauding PoS Operator Of N900,000 In Jigawa

Abdulmuminu Tasiu, a teenager was taken into custody by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force after he stole N900,000 from a Point of Sale (PoS) vendor in Maigatari Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

This was contained in a statement disclosed on Sunday by the State’s Command spokesman, Lawan Shiisu Adam.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on Friday, when a consumer used the vendor identified as Aminu Mustafa, to withdraw money.

“The POS vendor reported to the police that an unknown person came to his POS shop to withdraw money which after giving him the POS Machine he fraudulently used it and transferred the sum of Nine Hundred thousand naira (N900,000.00k) into his account.

“On receipt of the information, police on patrol were alerted; fortunately, 17 years old Abdulmuminu Tasi’u of Adakawa quarters, Dala LGA Kano State was arrested and brought to the station for investigation,” the statement disclosed.

Shiisu said on interrogation, the suspect admitted to the offense.

He added that the suspect will be taken to court after investigations.