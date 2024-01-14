Two Feared Dead As Truck Crushes Okada Plying One-Way In Lagos

No fewer than two persons have died after a truck crushed a motorcycle plying one-way by Barracks Bus-stop inward Iyana-Iba along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

In a statement released on Saturday, by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Adebayo Taofiq, revealed that the operatives recovered the bodies trapped under an empty long ‘Man-Diesel’ truck by Barracks Bus-stop along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

The statement reads: “While these two motorcycle passengers died instantly, the rider later died at a hospital around Satellite Town.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a truck driver while on a top speed lost control as a result of a rear busted tyre and rammed into a motorcycle plying one-way by Barracks Bus-Stop inward Iyana-Iba along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“While the truck driver ran away after the accident, Policemen from ‘Onireke’ Police Division’ took away the recovered two (2) dead bodies.”